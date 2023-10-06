An In-Depth Look at Laureate Education Inc’s (LAUR) Stock Performance

The stock of Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) has seen a -3.63% decrease in the past week, with a 1.88% gain in the past month, and a 12.73% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for LAUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.56% for LAUR’s stock, with a 12.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is 22.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAUR is 0.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) is $16.00, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for LAUR is 127.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On October 06, 2023, LAUR’s average trading volume was 745.81K shares.

LAUR) stock’s latest price update

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.38relation to previous closing price of 13.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.63% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that Does Laureate Education (LAUR) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAUR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAUR Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, Laureate Education Inc saw 40.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAUR starting from Sinkfield Richard Harvey III, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $14.27 back on Aug 14. After this action, Sinkfield Richard Harvey III now owns 66,971 shares of Laureate Education Inc, valued at $25,685 using the latest closing price.

Sinkfield Richard Harvey III, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of Laureate Education Inc, sale 9,092 shares at $14.03 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Sinkfield Richard Harvey III is holding 68,771 shares at $127,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laureate Education Inc stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 10.11, with 4.71 for asset returns.

Based on Laureate Education Inc (LAUR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.50. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.