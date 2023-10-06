An In-Depth Look at Electra Battery Materials Corp’s (ELBM) Stock Performance

The stock of Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) has seen a -10.32% decrease in the past week, with a -21.88% drop in the past month, and a -47.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.68% for ELBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.68% for ELBM’s stock, with a -64.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELBM is 2.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) is $3.18, which is $2.64 above the current market price. The public float for ELBM is 55.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On October 06, 2023, ELBM’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

ELBM) stock’s latest price update

Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM)’s stock price has plunge by -6.02relation to previous closing price of 0.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Cobalt spot prices were flat for the month. LME inventory was about the same for the month. Cobalt market news – Fastmarkets: Low demand, oversupply weigh on cobalt market as the market shifts towards LFP batteries with no cobalt. S&P Global forecasts cobalt deficit in 2027. Cobalt miners news – CMOC could overtake Glencore with cobalt production boost. Huayou Cobalt, Vale commits to Indonesian Huali MHP project.

ELBM Trading at -36.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares sank -21.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELBM fell by -10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6396. In addition, Electra Battery Materials Corp saw -67.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELBM

The total capital return value is set at -11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.89. Equity return is now at value -5.97, with -3.78 for asset returns.

Based on Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM), the company’s capital structure generated 23.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.99. Total debt to assets is 15.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.