American Resources Corporation (AREC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for AREC is also noteworthy at 0.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AREC is $4.25, which is $2.03 above than the current price. The public float for AREC is 52.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.63% of that float. The average trading volume of AREC on October 06, 2023 was 190.62K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

AREC) stock’s latest price update

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.16 in relation to its previous close of 1.47. Proactive Investors reported 2023-08-21 that American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) said its ReElement Technologies subsidiary has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Ben Wrightsman as its president. The company noted that Wrightsman is a well-established leader in the battery sector who brings significant industry, operational and commercial expertise.

AREC’s Market Performance

American Resources Corporation (AREC) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 22.31% gain in the past month and a -14.52% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for AREC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.34% for AREC’s stock, with a 4.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREC Trading at 7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.44%, as shares surge +28.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3725. In addition, American Resources Corporation saw 20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREC starting from Taylor Kirk Patrick, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Jun 15. After this action, Taylor Kirk Patrick now owns 1,624,883 shares of American Resources Corporation, valued at $2,175 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Kirk Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation, purchase 1,250 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Taylor Kirk Patrick is holding 1,623,633 shares at $1,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.79 for the present operating margin

+23.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Resources Corporation stands at -3.66. The total capital return value is set at -128.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value -10.13, with -0.45 for asset returns.

Based on American Resources Corporation (AREC), the company’s capital structure generated 8,252.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.80. Total debt to assets is 42.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,774.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In summary, American Resources Corporation (AREC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.