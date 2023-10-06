Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) has dropped by -0.10 compared to previous close of 65.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that TROY, Mich., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today announced that James R. Scapa, chairman and chief executive officer, and Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7 at 8:10 a.m. PT (11:10 a.m. ET).

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALTR is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ALTR is $77.38, which is $3.82 above the current price. The public float for ALTR is 53.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALTR on October 06, 2023 was 240.11K shares.

ALTR’s Market Performance

ALTR’s stock has seen a 5.38% increase for the week, with a 0.56% rise in the past month and a -10.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for Altair Engineering Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.70% for ALTR’s stock, with a 1.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALTR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALTR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $67 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALTR Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTR rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.60. In addition, Altair Engineering Inc saw 44.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTR starting from Scapa James Ralph, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $65.29 back on Sep 18. After this action, Scapa James Ralph now owns 0 shares of Altair Engineering Inc, valued at $652,900 using the latest closing price.

JRS Investments LLC, the 10% Owner of Altair Engineering Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $65.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that JRS Investments LLC is holding 0 shares at $326,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.95 for the present operating margin

+73.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altair Engineering Inc stands at -7.59. The total capital return value is set at -1.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.67. Equity return is now at value -7.71, with -3.81 for asset returns.

Based on Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR), the company’s capital structure generated 59.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.38. Total debt to assets is 28.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.