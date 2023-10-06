AlloVir Inc (ALVR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ: ALVR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.95 compared to its previous closing price of 2.05. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-21 that AlloVir stock fell today given concerns over potential selling pressure from a recent lock-up expiration. The lock-up agreement was related to a new share issuance in June 2023.

The 36-month beta value for ALVR is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ALVR is $19.75, which is $17.66 above than the current price. The public float for ALVR is 56.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.70% of that float. The average trading volume of ALVR on October 06, 2023 was 828.66K shares.

ALVR’s Market Performance

The stock of AlloVir Inc (ALVR) has seen a -5.86% decrease in the past week, with a -31.02% drop in the past month, and a -34.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.77% for ALVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.93% for ALVR’s stock, with a -50.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALVR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALVR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALVR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $17 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALVR Trading at -24.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares sank -26.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALVR fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.33. In addition, AlloVir Inc saw -59.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALVR starting from Brainard Diana, who sale 1,325 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Oct 03. After this action, Brainard Diana now owns 890,558 shares of AlloVir Inc, valued at $2,619 using the latest closing price.

Sinha Vikas, the of AlloVir Inc, sale 755 shares at $1.98 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Sinha Vikas is holding 1,172,946 shares at $1,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALVR

The total capital return value is set at -66.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -67.28. Equity return is now at value -86.07, with -69.05 for asset returns.

Based on AlloVir Inc (ALVR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.62. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.99.

Conclusion

In summary, AlloVir Inc (ALVR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.