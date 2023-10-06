Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc’s (ALDX) Stock: A -10.18% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) has seen a -7.03% decrease in the past week, with a -20.27% drop in the past month, and a -24.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for ALDX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.18% for ALDX’s stock, with a -27.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALDX is 56.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALDX on October 06, 2023 was 582.28K shares.

ALDX) stock’s latest price update

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.74 compared to its previous closing price of 5.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Aldeyra is a late-stage company developing therapies for immune-mediated diseases, with a focus on dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. Their lead asset, reproxalap, is under NDA review for dry eye disease and has shown positive results in phase 3 trials. The company has a diverse pipeline of assets targeting various diseases, including atopic dermatitis, chronic cough, idiopathic nephrotic syndrome, Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome, and Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on April 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALDX Trading at -18.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -19.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALDX fell by -7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc saw -16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALDX

Equity return is now at value -34.26, with -29.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.