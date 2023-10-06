Akumin Inc (AKU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AKU is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AKU is $1.50, which is $1.36 above the current price. The public float for AKU is 57.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKU on October 06, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

AKU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akumin Inc (NASDAQ: AKU) has plunged by -3.04 when compared to previous closing price of 0.15, but the company has seen a -1.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-12 that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Riadh Zine – Chairman & CEO David Kretschmer – CFO Conference Call Participants Noel Atkinson – Clarus Securities Rishi Parekh – JPMorgan Operator Good morning. My name is Lara, and I will be your conference operator today.

AKU’s Market Performance

AKU’s stock has fallen by -1.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.79% and a quarterly drop of -11.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.80% for Akumin Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for AKU’s stock, with a -73.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKU Trading at -7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKU fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1441. In addition, Akumin Inc saw -80.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+11.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akumin Inc stands at -20.91. The total capital return value is set at 2.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.81. Equity return is now at value -550.14, with -13.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akumin Inc (AKU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.