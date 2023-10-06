Akso Health Group ADR’s (AHG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AHG stock has gone up by 26.26%, with a monthly gain of 24.60% and a quarterly surge of 296.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.65% for Akso Health Group ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.04% for AHG’s stock, with a 192.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG) Right Now?
and a 36-month beta value of 0.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price predicted for Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) by analysts is $9.00, The public float for AHG is 13.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On October 06, 2023, the average trading volume of AHG was 158.23K shares.
AHG) stock’s latest price update
The stock price of Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG) has jumped by 13.77 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.
AHG Trading at 87.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.02% of gains for the given period.
Volatility was left at 11.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares surge +24.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +415.89% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG rose by +24.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +223.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0589. In addition, Akso Health Group ADR saw 248.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for AHG
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -108.19 for the present operating margin
- +9.66 for the gross margin
The net margin for Akso Health Group ADR stands at -100.08. The total capital return value is set at -135.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -125.63. Equity return is now at value -128.02, with -37.81 for asset returns.
The receivables turnover for the company is 0.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.37.
Conclusion
To sum up, Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.