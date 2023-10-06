Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AKRO is -0.89.

The public float for AKRO is 47.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.58% of that float. On October 06, 2023, AKRO’s average trading volume was 722.60K shares.

AKRO) stock’s latest price update

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO)’s stock price has soared by 3.00 in relation to previous closing price of 46.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that While the health innovation space presents wild risks, you could potentially swing the odds in your favor with strong buy biotech stocks. Specifically, these ideas represent publicly traded biotechnology firms that enjoy the highest possible consensus rating among Wall Street analysts.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO’s stock has fallen by -1.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.50% and a quarterly rise of 8.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.78% for Akero Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.56% for AKRO’s stock, with a 3.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $69 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKRO Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.55. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc saw -13.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Cheng Andrew, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $47.91 back on Oct 02. After this action, Cheng Andrew now owns 460,998 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,197,827 using the latest closing price.

Young Jonathan, the Chief Operating Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc, sale 490 shares at $51.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Young Jonathan is holding 183,177 shares at $25,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -30.21, with -27.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.