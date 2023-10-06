AGCO Corp. (AGCO): A Technical Analysis

AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AGCO Corp. (AGCO) is $153.25, which is $37.69 above the current market price. The public float for AGCO is 62.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AGCO on October 06, 2023 was 582.17K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

AGCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) has increased by 0.33 when compared to last closing price of 115.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-09-29 that Agricultural machinery manufacturer AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is set to take a $2 billion stake in Trimble, Inc. (TRMB). AGCO Corporation CEO Eric Hansotia sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the joint venture with Trimble and the customer benefits of AGCO’s venture into the industrial software space.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO Corp. (AGCO) has seen a -4.35% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.37% decline in the past month and a -11.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for AGCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.39% for AGCO’s stock, with a -8.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $135 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGCO Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.09. In addition, AGCO Corp. saw -13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi, who sale 744 shares at the price of $140.71 back on Feb 23. After this action, Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi now owns 26,867 shares of AGCO Corp., valued at $104,688 using the latest closing price.

LONG LARA THRUSH, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of AGCO Corp., sale 1,623 shares at $138.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that LONG LARA THRUSH is holding 782 shares at $225,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.45 for the present operating margin

+23.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGCO Corp. stands at +7.03. The total capital return value is set at 24.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.40. Equity return is now at value 29.56, with 10.45 for asset returns.

Based on AGCO Corp. (AGCO), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 16.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AGCO Corp. (AGCO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.