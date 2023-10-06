Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADR’s (ADXN) Stock: A -2.37% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADR (ADXN) has gone up by 5.46% for the week, with a -17.58% drop in the past month and a -31.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.54% for ADXN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.37% for ADXN’s stock, with a -51.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADXN is 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADXN is $1.08, which is $0.69 above the current price. The public float for ADXN is 12.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADXN on October 06, 2023 was 54.66K shares.

ADXN) stock’s latest price update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ADXN)’s stock price has plunge by 8.36relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that Geneva, Switzerland, September 6, 202 3 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, today announced that Tim Dyer, Chief Executive Officer, will be attending the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference (September 11 – 13, 2023) in New York.

ADXN Trading at -17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.65%, as shares sank -18.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADXN rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3951. In addition, Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADR saw -38.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1420.12 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADR stands at -1439.78. The total capital return value is set at -180.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -188.23. Equity return is now at value -194.59, with -124.19 for asset returns.

Based on Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADR (ADXN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.06. Total debt to assets is 4.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADR (ADXN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.