Adagene Inc ADR’s (ADAG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) has gone up by 6.54% for the week, with a 20.30% rise in the past month and a 25.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.89% for ADAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.97% for ADAG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.07% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.03. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) is $15.50, which is $13.87 above the current market price. The public float for ADAG is 40.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADAG on October 06, 2023 was 14.24K shares.

ADAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ: ADAG) has jumped by 15.60 compared to previous close of 1.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Here is how Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (ADAG) and AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (ANTX) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAG stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for ADAG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAG in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $40.57 based on the research report published on June 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ADAG Trading at 20.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares surge +16.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAG rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4295. In addition, Adagene Inc ADR saw 23.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAG

Equity return is now at value -38.50, with -23.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Adagene Inc ADR (ADAG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.