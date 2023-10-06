ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ACVA is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACVA is $21.00, which is $6.56 above the current market price. The public float for ACVA is 130.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.75% of that float. The average trading volume for ACVA on October 06, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 14.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Here is how ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

ACVA’s Market Performance

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) has experienced a -6.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.06% drop in the past month, and a -11.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for ACVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.90% for ACVA’s stock, with a 4.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACVA Trading at -8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -14.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.22. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc saw 75.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Waterman Michael, who sale 5,210 shares at the price of $14.60 back on Oct 04. After this action, Waterman Michael now owns 228,762 shares of ACV Auctions Inc, valued at $76,066 using the latest closing price.

Chamoun George, the Chief Executive Officer of ACV Auctions Inc, sale 64,383 shares at $15.74 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Chamoun George is holding 622,950 shares at $1,013,388 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.56 for the present operating margin

+41.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACV Auctions Inc stands at -24.24. The total capital return value is set at -19.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.20. Equity return is now at value -16.53, with -8.57 for asset returns.

Based on ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 8.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.