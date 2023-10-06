AC Immune SA (ACIU) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU)’s stock price has decreased by -4.96 compared to its previous closing price of 2.62. However, the company has seen a -14.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that AC Immune to Present at the Jefferies 2023 CNS & Neuro Summit in October 2023 Lausanne, Switzerland, October 5, 2023 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Company Management will present a corporate overview and participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the Jefferies 2023 CNS & Neuro Summit, taking place in-person in New York City on October 11-12, 2023. AC Immune’s corporate presentation will be given in-person with Q&A on Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 AM (EDT) / 2:00 PM (CEST) and will also be accessible via the conference platform.

The 36-month beta value for ACIU is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ACIU is $9.02, which is $8.09 above than the current price. The public float for ACIU is 41.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume of ACIU on October 06, 2023 was 80.85K shares.

ACIU’s Market Performance

ACIU’s stock has seen a -14.14% decrease for the week, with a -21.94% drop in the past month and a -16.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.68% for AC Immune SA The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.86% for ACIU stock, with a simple moving average of 0.21% for the last 200 days.

ACIU Trading at -18.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares sank -21.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIU fell by -14.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.00. In addition, AC Immune SA saw 22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1834.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AC Immune SA stands at -1798.04. The total capital return value is set at -34.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.50. Equity return is now at value -38.68, with -35.45 for asset returns.

Based on AC Immune SA (ACIU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.63. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.16.

Conclusion

In summary, AC Immune SA (ACIU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.