1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.60 in comparison to its previous close of 6.87, however, the company has experienced a -2.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Investors can play stocks like JAKKS Pacific (JAKK), Snap (SNAP), Citizens Financial Services (CZFS), Lifeway Foods (LWAY) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) in October.

The 36-month beta value for FLWS is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLWS is $13.38, which is $8.57 above than the current price. The public float for FLWS is 28.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.36% of that float. The average trading volume of FLWS on October 06, 2023 was 454.19K shares.

FLWS’s Market Performance

FLWS stock saw an increase of -2.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.62% and a quarterly increase of -11.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.59% for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.26% for FLWS’s stock, with a -24.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FLWS Trading at -8.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLWS fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. saw -29.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLWS starting from SHEA WILLIAM E, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $6.34 back on Sep 07. After this action, SHEA WILLIAM E now owns 274,883 shares of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc., valued at $190,200 using the latest closing price.

HARTNETT THOMAS G, the President of 1-800 Flowers.com Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $6.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that HARTNETT THOMAS G is holding 280,333 shares at $152,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.49 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. stands at -2.22. Equity return is now at value -9.11, with -3.96 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, 1-800 Flowers.com Inc. (FLWS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.