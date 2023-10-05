Zuora Inc (ZUO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) has increased by 3.50 when compared to last closing price of 7.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that I expect growth acceleration driven by a sales strategy pivot and the potential for reversion to higher valuation multiples. Zuora offers a product that supports subscription and usage-based businesses in managing their order-to-cash cycles, filling a gap in the market. ZUO’s shift to targeting smaller markets with a single product is expected to help mitigate near-term weaknesses and provide long-term growth opportunities.

, and the 36-month beta value for ZUO is at 1.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZUO is $13.00, which is $4.9 above the current market price. The public float for ZUO is 130.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for ZUO on October 05, 2023 was 868.01K shares.

ZUO’s Market Performance

ZUO’s stock has seen a -2.44% decrease for the week, with a -13.17% drop in the past month and a -21.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for Zuora Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.41% for ZUO’s stock, with a -11.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZUO Trading at -16.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -13.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.56. In addition, Zuora Inc saw 25.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Tzuo Tien, who sale 129,166 shares at the price of $8.23 back on Sep 29. After this action, Tzuo Tien now owns 6,352 shares of Zuora Inc, valued at $1,063,165 using the latest closing price.

McElhatton Todd, the Chief Financial Officer of Zuora Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $8.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that McElhatton Todd is holding 167,875 shares at $86,807 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Equity return is now at value -72.53, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zuora Inc (ZUO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.