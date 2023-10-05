XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price predicted for XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) by analysts is $6.15, which is $5.74 above the current market price. The public float for XRTX is 16.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of XRTX was 43.35K shares.
XRTX) stock’s latest price update
XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XRTX)’s stock price has plunge by -23.41relation to previous closing price of 0.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -39.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-01-19 that There’s great news circulating about Xortx Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XRTX ) today. In a clinical study, XORLO, Xortx’s orally administered brand of oxypurinol, demonstrated a “substantial increase” in bioavailability.
XRTX’s Market Performance
XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) has seen a -39.41% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -41.16% decline in the past month and a -34.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.29% for XRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.46% for XRTX’s stock, with a -38.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
XRTX Trading at -36.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought XRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.26% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.19%, as shares sank -38.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.00% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, XRTX fell by -39.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6161. In addition, XORTX Therapeutics Inc saw -49.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for XRTX
Equity return is now at value -81.35, with -67.88 for asset returns.
Conclusion
To sum up, XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.