WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: WISA) has plunged by -7.16 when compared to previous closing price of 0.53, but the company has seen a -15.50% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-14 that This article reviews a list of penny stocks to watch after the much anticipated ARM IPO. But before we dive into that watch list, let’s explain what the ARM IPO is and why it might influence certain stocks.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WISA is 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WISA is $5.50, which is $6.51 above the current price. The public float for WISA is 6.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WISA on October 05, 2023 was 214.79K shares.

WISA’s Market Performance

The stock of WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) has seen a -15.50% decrease in the past week, with a -37.30% drop in the past month, and a -60.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.34% for WISA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.74% for WISA stock, with a simple moving average of -85.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WISA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WISA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for WISA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WISA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3.50 based on the research report published on December 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

WISA Trading at -46.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WISA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares sank -33.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WISA fell by -15.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6302. In addition, WiSA Technologies Inc saw -95.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WISA starting from MOYER BRETT, who sale 8,335 shares at the price of $0.11 back on Dec 16. After this action, MOYER BRETT now owns 574,189 shares of WiSA Technologies Inc, valued at $884 using the latest closing price.

Oliva George, the Chief Financial Officer of WiSA Technologies Inc, sale 3,390 shares at $0.11 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Oliva George is holding 261,651 shares at $359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WISA

Equity return is now at value -188.73, with -136.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.