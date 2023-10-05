What Recent Market Trends Mean for Tradeweb Markets Inc’s (TW) Stock

In the past week, TW stock has gone up by 1.38%, with a monthly decline of -4.94% and a quarterly surge of 23.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Tradeweb Markets Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.26% for TW stock, with a simple moving average of 9.83% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) is 51.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TW is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) is $89.54, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for TW is 113.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On October 05, 2023, TW’s average trading volume was 833.13K shares.

TW) stock’s latest price update

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.58 in relation to its previous close of 79.82. However, the company has experienced a 1.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-30 that Most bonds across the world are still not traded electronically. MarketAxess and its all-to-all Open Trading marketplace modernize the outdated industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TW Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.79. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw 24.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Peterson Justin, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $84.35 back on Sep 14. After this action, Peterson Justin now owns 52,760 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $1,686,954 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Douglas, the General Counsel and Secretary of Tradeweb Markets Inc, sale 3,170 shares at $65.57 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Friedman Douglas is holding 32,656 shares at $207,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Equity return is now at value 6.76, with 5.36 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.