What Recent Market Trends Mean for Quantum Computing Inc’s (QUBT) Stock

In the past week, QUBT stock has gone down by -12.64%, with a monthly decline of -21.80% and a quarterly plunge of -23.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.53% for Quantum Computing Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.94% for QUBT stock, with a simple moving average of -29.87% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QUBT is 1.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) is $9.00, which is $8.28 above the current market price. The public float for QUBT is 46.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% of that float. On October 05, 2023, QUBT’s average trading volume was 1.81M shares.

QUBT) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.76 in relation to its previous close of 1.04. However, the company has experienced a -12.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-05 that Quantum computing has been on my radar for a while now, but the recent volatility in tech stocks had me wondering if it was the right time to buy in. After digging into the latest developments, I’m convinced a quantum computing turnaround is likely in play.

QUBT Trading at -19.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QUBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.00%, as shares sank -24.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QUBT fell by -12.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1520. In addition, Quantum Computing Inc saw -35.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QUBT starting from Liscouski Robert, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Sep 27. After this action, Liscouski Robert now owns 896,055 shares of Quantum Computing Inc, valued at $16,500 using the latest closing price.

Liscouski Robert, the President, CEO of Quantum Computing Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Liscouski Robert is holding 911,055 shares at $18,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QUBT

Equity return is now at value -47.17, with -43.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.