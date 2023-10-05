What Recent Market Trends Mean for PLBY Group Inc’s (PLBY) Stock

In the past week, PLBY stock has gone down by -14.56%, with a monthly decline of -45.47% and a quarterly plunge of -56.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.57% for PLBY Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.06% for PLBY stock, with a simple moving average of -63.61% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLBY is 2.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PLBY is 54.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.15% of that float. On October 05, 2023, PLBY’s average trading volume was 734.19K shares.

PLBY) stock’s latest price update

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.12 in relation to its previous close of 0.73. However, the company has experienced a -14.56% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that Ahead of a possible recession, investors may want to consider certain vice stocks to buy. To be sure, the main reason centers on cynicism.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $1.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLBY Trading at -47.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares sank -43.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY fell by -14.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9432. In addition, PLBY Group Inc saw -74.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Beuting Florus, who sale 1,763 shares at the price of $1.42 back on Aug 22. After this action, Beuting Florus now owns 48,998 shares of PLBY Group Inc, valued at $2,500 using the latest closing price.

Kohn Bernhard L III, the CEO & President of PLBY Group Inc, sale 24,326 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Kohn Bernhard L III is holding 1,386,982 shares at $39,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Equity return is now at value -189.12, with -69.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.