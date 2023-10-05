What Recent Market Trends Mean for LoanDepot Inc’s (LDI) Stock

In the past week, LDI stock has gone down by -9.36%, with a monthly decline of -20.51% and a quarterly plunge of -22.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.64% for LoanDepot Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.02% for LDI stock, with a simple moving average of -21.01% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LDI is 2.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LoanDepot Inc (LDI) is $2.15, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for LDI is 57.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.17% of that float. On October 05, 2023, LDI’s average trading volume was 259.64K shares.

LDI) stock’s latest price update

LoanDepot Inc (NYSE: LDI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.64 in relation to its previous close of 1.56. However, the company has experienced a -9.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-02 that At the close of LSEG Lipper’s fund-flows week, U.S. broad-based equity indices reported positive returns – the Russell 2000 (+1.77%), Nasdaq (+2.17%), S&P 500 (+1.78%), and DJIA (+1.21%) were all in the black. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices showed all 20 major metro markets reported month-over-month price increases for the fourth straight month. Exchange-traded taxable fixed income funds observed a $2.0 billion weekly inflow—the macro-group’s third weekly outflow in four.

LDI Trading at -21.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -20.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDI fell by -9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8045. In addition, LoanDepot Inc saw -6.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDI starting from Walsh Jeff Alexander, who sale 7,142 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Oct 02. After this action, Walsh Jeff Alexander now owns 4,326,385 shares of LoanDepot Inc, valued at $11,985 using the latest closing price.

Martell Frank, the CEO and President of LoanDepot Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Martell Frank is holding 383,402 shares at $28,893 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDI

Equity return is now at value -43.62, with -2.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LoanDepot Inc (LDI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.