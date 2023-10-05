What Recent Market Trends Mean for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s (LCTX) Stock

In the past week, LCTX stock has gone up by 0.84%, with a monthly decline of -13.04% and a quarterly plunge of -11.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.42% for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.65% for LCTX stock, with a simple moving average of -12.13% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LCTX is 1.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) is $5.50, which is $4.3 above the current market price. The public float for LCTX is 174.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% of that float. On October 05, 2023, LCTX’s average trading volume was 454.95K shares.

LCTX) stock’s latest price update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.11 in relation to its previous close of 1.11. However, the company has experienced a 0.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cell therapies for degenerative diseases. The shares trade for just over a buck apiece. Five analyst firms have reissued Buy/Outperform ratings on the stock, with price targets ranging from $4.00 to $7.00 a share. The company is partnered with Genentech around its main developmental program and that is targeting a large potential market.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCTX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LCTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LCTX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $5 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LCTX Trading at -10.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares sank -11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCTX rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2510. In addition, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc saw 2.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LCTX

Equity return is now at value -28.32, with -17.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.