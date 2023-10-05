What Recent Market Trends Mean for Green Dot Corp.’s (GDOT) Stock

In the past week, GDOT stock has gone down by -1.84%, with a monthly decline of -7.60% and a quarterly plunge of -25.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.32% for Green Dot Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.12% for GDOT stock, with a simple moving average of -21.90% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) is 14.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GDOT is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) is $20.33, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for GDOT is 49.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% of that float. On October 05, 2023, GDOT’s average trading volume was 378.35K shares.

GDOT) stock’s latest price update

Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.24 in relation to its previous close of 12.95. However, the company has experienced a -1.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-10-03 that FinTech Green Dot and investing platform Stockpile have partnered to make investing and personal finance more accessible to consumers of all ages. The collaboration will introduce innovative products, tools and features to empower individuals, the companies said in a Tuesday (Oct. 3) press release.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDOT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for GDOT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for GDOT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $20 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDOT Trading at -13.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDOT fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.76. In addition, Green Dot Corp. saw -15.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDOT

Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.