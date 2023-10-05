What Recent Market Trends Mean for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR’s (GOL) Stock

In the past week, GOL stock has gone down by -10.07%, with a monthly decline of -13.00% and a quarterly plunge of -50.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.17% for GOL stock, with a simple moving average of -23.98% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOL is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) is $4.41, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 140.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. On October 05, 2023, GOL’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

GOL) stock’s latest price update

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.49 in relation to its previous close of 2.55. However, the company has experienced a -10.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-19 that Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas had a favorable first half of 2023 due to lower fuel prices, a weaker U.S. dollar, and increased passenger demand. The airline reported strong financial results in Q2, including a robust EBITDA margin and reduced leverage. Challenges may arise in the second half of the year with potential increases in fuel costs and a stronger U.S. dollar, which could impact Gol’s performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GOL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GOL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.20 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOL Trading at -23.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL fell by -9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR saw -9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR stands at -10.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.