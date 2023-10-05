What Recent Market Trends Mean for FaZe Holdings Inc’s (FAZE) Stock

In the past week, FAZE stock has gone down by -0.79%, with a monthly decline of -28.78% and a quarterly plunge of -65.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.70% for FaZe Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.89% for FAZE stock, with a simple moving average of -73.64% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FAZE is -0.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FAZE is 57.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On October 05, 2023, FAZE’s average trading volume was 1.95M shares.

FAZE) stock’s latest price update

FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.57 in relation to its previous close of 0.16. However, the company has experienced a -0.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-01 that The gaming industry can seem like a gold mine, with over 3 billion gamers globally spending billions of dollars on interactive entertainment. However, while smash hits like Minecraft and Grand Theft Auto V can print money indefinitely, most games quickly fade into obscurity.

FAZE Trading at -38.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -31.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAZE fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1800. In addition, FaZe Holdings Inc saw -91.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAZE starting from Brandt Tamara Sue, who sale 12,839 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Brandt Tamara Sue now owns 478,598 shares of FaZe Holdings Inc, valued at $23,868 using the latest closing price.

Brandt Tamara Sue, the Chief Legal Officer of FaZe Holdings Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Brandt Tamara Sue is holding 491,437 shares at $37,380 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAZE

Equity return is now at value -183.24, with -164.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.