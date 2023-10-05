What Recent Market Trends Mean for Biogen Inc’s (BIIB) Stock

In the past week, BIIB stock has gone down by -0.14%, with a monthly decline of -3.43% and a quarterly plunge of -9.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Biogen Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.04% for BIIB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.23% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is 14.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIIB is 0.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Biogen Inc (BIIB) is $328.59, which is $71.65 above the current market price. The public float for BIIB is 143.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On October 05, 2023, BIIB’s average trading volume was 1.01M shares.

BIIB) stock’s latest price update

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.33 in relation to its previous close of 251.31. However, the company has experienced a -0.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-29 that Biogen Inc. BIIB, -0.32% said late Friday the Food and Drug Administration approved its biosimilar version of Roche ROG, +0.30% ‘s arthritis treatment Actemra. Biogen said its treatment Tofidence, or tocilizumab-bavi, is the first FDA-approved biosimilar to tocilizumab, which Roche brands as Actemra.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIIB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIIB stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BIIB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIIB in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $360 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BIIB Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -2.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIIB fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $256.93. In addition, Biogen Inc saw -7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIIB starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 26. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 17,652,466 shares of Biogen Inc, valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Singhal Priya, the Head of Development of Biogen Inc, sale 431 shares at $269.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Singhal Priya is holding 3,354 shares at $116,124 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIIB

Equity return is now at value 20.23, with 10.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Biogen Inc (BIIB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.