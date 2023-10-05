Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) has increased by 0.34 when compared to last closing price of 38.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-07 that Webster Financial’s (WBS) strong balance sheet position, revenue growth and cost saving efforts are positives. However, an unsound liquidity position and commercial loan concentration are woes.

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WBS is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WBS is $50.38, which is $12.65 above the current market price. The public float for WBS is 171.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.88% of that float. The average trading volume for WBS on October 05, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS’s stock has seen a -1.31% decrease for the week, with a -10.24% drop in the past month and a 2.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for Webster Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.32% for WBS stock, with a simple moving average of -9.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $56 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBS Trading at -9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.51. In addition, Webster Financial Corp. saw -18.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Jun 06. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 115,153 shares of Webster Financial Corp., valued at $596,320 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Equity return is now at value 11.38, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.