Weatherford International plc (WFRD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WFRD is 2.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WFRD is $110.83, which is $21.91 above the current price. The public float for WFRD is 70.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WFRD on October 05, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

WFRD) stock’s latest price update

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.22 in comparison to its previous close of 90.12, however, the company has experienced a -9.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-29 that HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 to discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

WFRD’s Market Performance

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has seen a -9.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.05% decline in the past month and a 29.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for WFRD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.44% for WFRD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFRD stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for WFRD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WFRD in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $100 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WFRD Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFRD fell by -9.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.93. In addition, Weatherford International plc saw 67.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFRD starting from Saligram Girish, who sale 50,750 shares at the price of $59.34 back on May 23. After this action, Saligram Girish now owns 894,909 shares of Weatherford International plc, valued at $3,011,454 using the latest closing price.

Mills Desmond J, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Weatherford International plc, sale 15,000 shares at $57.42 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Mills Desmond J is holding 26,761 shares at $861,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFRD

Equity return is now at value 45.72, with 5.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.