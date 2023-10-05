Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 49.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Does Warrior Met Coal (HCC) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HCC is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCC is $51.40, which is -$3.49 below the current market price. The public float for HCC is 51.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.69% of that float. The average trading volume for HCC on October 05, 2023 was 695.71K shares.

HCC’s Market Performance

The stock of Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) has seen a -3.09% decrease in the past week, with a 18.54% rise in the past month, and a 27.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.67% for HCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.12% for HCC’s stock, with a 29.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HCC Trading at 14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +17.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.82. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc saw 45.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCC starting from Chopin Brian M, who sale 2,816 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Sep 13. After this action, Chopin Brian M now owns 11,187 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc, valued at $126,720 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Equity return is now at value 31.33, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.