Vulcan Materials Co’s (VMC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) has gone up by 0.70% for the week, with a -5.18% drop in the past month and a -5.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.08% for VMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.59% for VMC’s stock, with a 5.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) is 37.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VMC is 0.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) is $249.60, which is $46.12 above the current market price. The public float for VMC is 132.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On October 05, 2023, VMC’s average trading volume was 798.81K shares.

VMC) stock’s latest price update

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.52 in comparison to its previous close of 199.99, however, the company has experienced a 0.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-04 that Vulcan Materials (VMC) is gaining from solid public construction activity and pricing actions despite price fluctuation and labor woes.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $230 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VMC Trading at -4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $207.83. In addition, Vulcan Materials Co saw 17.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Hill J Thomas, who sale 4,695 shares at the price of $201.79 back on Jun 07. After this action, Hill J Thomas now owns 80,039 shares of Vulcan Materials Co, valued at $947,381 using the latest closing price.

Pigg Randy L., the Vice President and Controller of Vulcan Materials Co, sale 560 shares at $202.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Pigg Randy L. is holding 1,707 shares at $113,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Equity return is now at value 10.56, with 5.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.