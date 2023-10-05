VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VVPR is 4.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VVPR is $5.00, which is $4.71 above the current price. The public float for VVPR is 11.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VVPR on October 05, 2023 was 65.25K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

VVPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has plunged by -15.77 when compared to previous closing price of 0.34, but the company has seen a -24.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-17 that Use these tips to find undervalued penny stocks The post Finding Undervalued Penny Stocks: 3 Top Tips appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

VVPR’s Market Performance

VVPR’s stock has fallen by -24.77% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -35.80% and a quarterly drop of -54.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.29% for VivoPower International PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.81% for VVPR’s stock, with a -41.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VVPR Trading at -41.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.21%, as shares sank -32.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR fell by -24.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4166. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw 17.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Equity return is now at value -156.72, with -30.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.