Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VTLE is 3.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VTLE is $78.30, which is $30.01 above the current price. The public float for VTLE is 18.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTLE on October 05, 2023 was 709.19K shares.

VTLE) stock’s latest price update

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE)’s stock price has dropped by -8.33 in relation to previous closing price of 51.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-23 that As treasury yields approach 17-year highs, valuations are starting to matter more. Investors are ditching expensive technology stocks and rotating into value.

VTLE’s Market Performance

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has experienced a -15.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -23.08% drop in the past month, and a 5.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for VTLE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.07% for VTLE’s stock, with a -5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VTLE Trading at -15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -23.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTLE fell by -15.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.48. In addition, Vital Energy Inc. saw -8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTLE starting from Denny Mark David, who sale 5,496 shares at the price of $54.75 back on Oct 02. After this action, Denny Mark David now owns 18,494 shares of Vital Energy Inc., valued at $300,906 using the latest closing price.

SEGNER EDMUND P III, the Director of Vital Energy Inc., sale 1,155 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that SEGNER EDMUND P III is holding 14,328 shares at $50,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTLE

Equity return is now at value 75.73, with 25.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.