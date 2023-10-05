Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for VIRX is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VIRX is $9.00, which is $9.08 above than the current price. The public float for VIRX is 26.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume of VIRX on October 05, 2023 was 76.16K shares.

VIRX) stock’s latest price update

Viracta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VIRX)’s stock price has plunge by -10.68relation to previous closing price of 1.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-05-31 that SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that Mark Rothera, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

VIRX’s Market Performance

VIRX’s stock has fallen by -11.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -36.11% and a quarterly drop of -27.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.76% for Viracta Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.23% for VIRX stock, with a simple moving average of -39.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for VIRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on February 01, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VIRX Trading at -30.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares sank -34.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRX fell by -11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1585. In addition, Viracta Therapeutics Inc saw -36.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRX starting from Chevallard Daniel R., who sale 3,512 shares at the price of $1.45 back on Aug 28. After this action, Chevallard Daniel R. now owns 95,653 shares of Viracta Therapeutics Inc, valued at $5,092 using the latest closing price.

Chevallard Daniel R., the CFO and COO of Viracta Therapeutics Inc, sale 3,635 shares at $1.42 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Chevallard Daniel R. is holding 92,277 shares at $5,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRX

Equity return is now at value -89.44, with -63.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Viracta Therapeutics Inc (VIRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.