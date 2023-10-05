Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has seen a -12.49% decrease in the past week, with a -17.75% drop in the past month, and a 37.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.40% for VFF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.83% for VFF stock, with a simple moving average of -13.69% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is $1.67, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for VFF is 92.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VFF on October 05, 2023 was 995.76K shares.

VFF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) has increased by 6.92 when compared to last closing price of 0.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -12.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-10-04 that Marijuana stock investors are remaining patient for another bounce in trading. The continuous volatile trading has been both good and tough for some investors. Looking at the tough part would be when volatile trading leads to a drop in trading. Traders have bought shares at what they feel is a low entry level then due to volatility it drops even more. This leads to more concern and worries about investing in marijuana stocks for the future.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VFF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for VFF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VFF Trading at -5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.91%, as shares sank -14.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFF fell by -12.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8866. In addition, Village Farms International Inc. saw -42.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFF starting from DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, who purchase 54,212 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Feb 01. After this action, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A now owns 9,313,741 shares of Village Farms International Inc., valued at $60,240 using the latest closing price.

Henry John Patrick, the Director of Village Farms International Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Henry John Patrick is holding 68,500 shares at $46,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFF

Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.