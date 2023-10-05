Vertex Inc (VERX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.81 in relation to its previous close of 22.03. However, the company has experienced a 3.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX), a leading global technology provider of indirect tax solutions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference. The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 4:00 PM eastern time.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VERX is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VERX is $23.64, which is $0.33 above the current price. The public float for VERX is 44.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VERX on October 05, 2023 was 304.11K shares.

VERX’s Market Performance

The stock of Vertex Inc (VERX) has seen a 3.32% increase in the past week, with a 7.12% rise in the past month, and a 28.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for VERX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.94% for VERX stock, with a simple moving average of 23.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VERX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VERX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERX Trading at 10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +7.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERX rose by +3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.88. In addition, Vertex Inc saw 60.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERX starting from Westphal Jeffery, who sale 1,103,475 shares at the price of $22.32 back on Oct 02. After this action, Westphal Jeffery now owns 1,076,727 shares of Vertex Inc, valued at $24,629,562 using the latest closing price.

Tensile Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner of Vertex Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $23.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Tensile Capital Management LP is holding 5,806,717 shares at $1,401,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERX

Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -4.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertex Inc (VERX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.