Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has increased by 0.11 when compared to last closing price of 200.25.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Veeva Systems continues to post solid results. The company has a lot of irons in the fire for future growth, as well as nearly $4 billion in cash to make an accretive acquisition. While VEEV stock is not in the bargain bin, it should still have some upside from here.

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for VEEV is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for VEEV is $223.64, which is $23.16 above the current market price. The public float for VEEV is 145.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume for VEEV on October 05, 2023 was 863.15K shares.

VEEV’s Market Performance

VEEV’s stock has seen a -0.67% decrease for the week, with a -8.81% drop in the past month and a 2.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for Veeva Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.24% for VEEV’s stock, with a 9.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VEEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VEEV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VEEV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VEEV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $181 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VEEV Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VEEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VEEV fell by -0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.27. In addition, Veeva Systems Inc saw 24.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VEEV starting from Wallach Matthew J, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $209.07 back on Sep 18. After this action, Wallach Matthew J now owns 28,735 shares of Veeva Systems Inc, valued at $1,045,330 using the latest closing price.

SEKHRI PAUL J, the Director of Veeva Systems Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $224.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that SEKHRI PAUL J is holding 14,484 shares at $562,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VEEV

Equity return is now at value 14.61, with 11.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.