VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) is above average at 10.46x. The 36-month beta value for EGY is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EGY is $8.12, which is $5.44 above than the current price. The public float for EGY is 104.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. The average trading volume of EGY on October 05, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

EGY) stock’s latest price update

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.46 in relation to its previous close of 4.18. However, the company has experienced a -12.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-19 that Looking for impactful oil stocks to buy now? The hydrocarbon energy market offers compelling narratives, having undergone an impressive metamorphosis.

EGY’s Market Performance

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has seen a -12.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.14% decline in the past month and a 5.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for EGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.55% for EGY’s stock, with a -9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGY Trading at -11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -10.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY fell by -12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw -14.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Maxwell George W.M., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $4.11 back on Aug 31. After this action, Maxwell George W.M. now owns 247,289 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $20,550 using the latest closing price.

FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE, the Director of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $4.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE is holding 408,458 shares at $16,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Equity return is now at value 11.17, with 5.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.