Unum Group (UNM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)’s stock price has soared by 0.04 in relation to previous closing price of 48.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Unum (UNM) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNM is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UNM is $55.23, which is $3.41 above the current price. The public float for UNM is 194.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNM on October 05, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM’s stock has seen a -2.59% decrease for the week, with a -1.51% drop in the past month and a -0.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for Unum Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.71% for UNM’s stock, with a 8.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNM Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.94. In addition, Unum Group saw 17.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Pyne Christopher W, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $49.02 back on Aug 15. After this action, Pyne Christopher W now owns 46,334 shares of Unum Group, valued at $183,844 using the latest closing price.

Arnold Timothy Gerald, the EVP, VB & President, Colonial of Unum Group, sale 20,000 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Arnold Timothy Gerald is holding 72,061 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Equity return is now at value 15.21, with 2.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unum Group (UNM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.