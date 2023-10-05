United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) has decreased by -1.21 when compared to last closing price of 13.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-28 that The company needs to upgrade its supply chain and modernize its technology. That transformation will be a multiyear effort, and it will take time to turn things around.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is $15.29, which is $2.2 above the current market price. The public float for UNFI is 57.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNFI on October 05, 2023 was 673.50K shares.

UNFI’s Market Performance

The stock of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has seen a -10.89% decrease in the past week, with a -29.89% drop in the past month, and a -33.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for UNFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.49% for UNFI’s stock, with a -52.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNFI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNFI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $32 based on the research report published on March 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNFI Trading at -31.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -27.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI fell by -10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.86. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw -66.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR, who purchase 45,168 shares at the price of $22.22 back on Mar 24. After this action, DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR now owns 150,936 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $1,003,633 using the latest closing price.

Howard John W, the CFO of United Natural Foods Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $42.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Howard John W is holding 117,648 shares at $298,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Equity return is now at value 1.36, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.