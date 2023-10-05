uniQure N.V. (QURE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of uniQure N.V. (QURE) has gone down by -12.61% for the week, with a -23.28% drop in the past month and a -48.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.33% for QURE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.13% for QURE’s stock, with a -63.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QURE is 0.96. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for uniQure N.V. (QURE) is $34.08, which is $28.47 above the current market price. The public float for QURE is 44.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.58% of that float. On October 05, 2023, QURE’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

QURE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) has decreased by -4.74 when compared to last closing price of 6.33.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -12.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-05 that The Food and Drug Administration has cleared uniQure’s application for an epilepsy therapy. The company grew revenue in the second quarter by 380%, year over year.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QURE Trading at -27.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -23.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE fell by -12.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -73.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Dolmetsch Ricardo, who sale 5,841 shares at the price of $7.46 back on Sep 18. After this action, Dolmetsch Ricardo now owns 163,404 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $43,574 using the latest closing price.

CALOZ PIERRE, the Chief Operating Officer of uniQure N.V., sale 15,117 shares at $11.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that CALOZ PIERRE is holding 95,098 shares at $171,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Equity return is now at value -44.47, with -22.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of uniQure N.V. (QURE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.