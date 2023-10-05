Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of CareMax Inc’s (CMAX) Stock

In the past week, CMAX stock has gone up by 0.90%, with a monthly gain of 0.45% and a quarterly plunge of -16.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.25% for CareMax Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.26% for CMAX stock, with a simple moving average of -26.76% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for CareMax Inc (CMAX) by analysts is $5.20, which is $3.96 above the current market price. The public float for CMAX is 67.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.08% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CMAX was 310.05K shares.

CMAX) stock’s latest price update

CareMax Inc (NASDAQ: CMAX)’s stock price has plunge by 5.16relation to previous closing price of 2.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.90% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-06 that MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareMax, Inc. (“CareMax”) (NASDAQ: CMAX; CMAXW), a leading technology-enabled provider of value-based care to seniors, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Carlos de Solo, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Wirges, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 7:30 am Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on CareMax’s investor relations webs.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMAX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CMAX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CMAX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $4 based on the research report published on March 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMAX Trading at 0.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMAX rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.15. In addition, CareMax Inc saw -38.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMAX starting from Cho Bryan, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.46 back on Mar 13. After this action, Cho Bryan now owns 23,500 shares of CareMax Inc, valued at $34,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMAX

Equity return is now at value -22.66, with -13.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, CareMax Inc (CMAX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.