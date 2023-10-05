Understanding the 4.25% Volatility Levels of Computer Programs & Systems Inc’s (CPSI) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Computer Programs & Systems Inc (CPSI) has gone up by 7.52% for the week, with a 9.11% rise in the past month and a -30.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.25% for CPSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.11% for CPSI stock, with a simple moving average of -32.94% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Computer Programs & Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CPSI) is above average at 49.71x. The 36-month beta value for CPSI is also noteworthy at 0.80.

The public float for CPSI is 13.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.72% of that float. The average trading volume of CPSI on October 05, 2023 was 223.30K shares.

CPSI) stock’s latest price update

Computer Programs & Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CPSI)’s stock price has increased by 5.57 compared to its previous closing price of 15.99. However, the company has seen a 7.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-11 that MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced that Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Chambless, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2023 being held September 26-28, 2023, in New York City. In connection with the conference, there will be a live broadcast and replay of the Company’s fireside chat available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPSI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CPSI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CPSI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $24 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPSI Trading at -10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +11.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPSI rose by +7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.42. In addition, Computer Programs & Systems Inc saw -37.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPSI starting from DYE DAVID A, who sale 400 shares at the price of $28.73 back on Jan 17. After this action, DYE DAVID A now owns 46,800 shares of Computer Programs & Systems Inc, valued at $11,492 using the latest closing price.

DYE DAVID A, the Chief Operating Officer of Computer Programs & Systems Inc, sale 400 shares at $27.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that DYE DAVID A is holding 47,200 shares at $11,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPSI

Equity return is now at value 2.09, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Computer Programs & Systems Inc (CPSI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.