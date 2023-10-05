Understanding the 2.13% Volatility Levels of OneMain Holdings Inc’s (OMF) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has gone down by -4.59% for the week, with a -7.60% drop in the past month and a -13.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for OMF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.36% for OMF stock, with a simple moving average of -6.94% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) is above average at 7.02x. The 36-month beta value for OMF is also noteworthy at 1.70.

The public float for OMF is 117.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. The average trading volume of OMF on October 05, 2023 was 725.44K shares.

OMF) stock’s latest price update

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.24 compared to its previous closing price of 37.53. However, the company has seen a -4.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-04 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit, plans to report its third quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The earnings release will be available on OneMain’s investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com. A conference call to discuss the company’s results, outlook and related matters will be held that morning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. The general p.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $49 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMF Trading at -9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -6.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.84. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc saw 12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Equity return is now at value 21.34, with 2.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.