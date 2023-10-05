Understanding the 2.07% Volatility Levels of Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has gone up by 0.74% for the week, with a -7.52% drop in the past month and a 6.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.07% for SCCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.71% for SCCO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.50% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is above average at 20.38x. The 36-month beta value for SCCO is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SCCO is $68.68, which is -$4.66 below than the current price. The public float for SCCO is 85.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.85% of that float. The average trading volume of SCCO on October 05, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

SCCO) stock’s latest price update

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.18 compared to its previous closing price of 73.47. However, the company has seen a 0.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCCO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SCCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SCCO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $91 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCCO Trading at -8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCCO rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.65. In addition, Southern Copper Corporation saw 21.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCCO starting from Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $81.56 back on Aug 14. After this action, Castillo Sanchez Mejorada Enri now owns 3,200 shares of Southern Copper Corporation, valued at $195,744 using the latest closing price.

PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL, the Director of Southern Copper Corporation, sale 500 shares at $87.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL is holding 5,414 shares at $43,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCCO

Equity return is now at value 35.84, with 16.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.