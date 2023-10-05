UMH Properties Inc (UMH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of UMH Properties Inc (NYSE: UMH) has increased by 0.75 when compared to last closing price of 13.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Investors need to pay close attention to UMH Properties (UMH) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UMH Properties Inc (UMH) by analysts is $19.70, which is $6.19 above the current market price. The public float for UMH is 60.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of UMH was 433.35K shares.

UMH’s Market Performance

The stock of UMH Properties Inc (UMH) has seen a -3.02% decrease in the past week, with a -8.90% drop in the past month, and a -16.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for UMH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.50% for UMH’s stock, with a -14.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UMH Trading at -10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMH fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, UMH Properties Inc saw -16.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMH starting from LANDY DANIEL O., who purchase 71 shares at the price of $14.00 back on Sep 15. After this action, LANDY DANIEL O. now owns 70,130 shares of UMH Properties Inc, valued at $1,000 using the latest closing price.

LANDY SAMUEL A, the President and CEO of UMH Properties Inc, purchase 71 shares at $14.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that LANDY SAMUEL A is holding 10,883 shares at $1,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMH

Equity return is now at value -0.56, with -0.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, UMH Properties Inc (UMH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.