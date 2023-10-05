Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.29.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) is $26.11, which is $7.64 above the current market price. The public float for TWST is 55.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWST on October 05, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

TWST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) has increased by 1.74 when compared to last closing price of 18.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Twist continues to expand its SynBio and NGS businesses, but its Biopharma business has had execution issues. Twist is focused on reducing costs, but it is still probably at least several years from GAAP profitability. As part of its cost reduction efforts, Twist has scaled back investment in data storage, potentially delaying commercialization.

TWST’s Market Performance

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has seen a -9.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.23% decline in the past month and a -3.36% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for TWST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.67% for TWST’s stock, with a -6.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $27 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWST Trading at -13.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -23.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.86. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corp saw -21.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.20 back on May 10. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 29,297 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp, valued at $132,000 using the latest closing price.

Starovasnik Melissa A., the Director of Twist Bioscience Corp, sale 1,732 shares at $26.45 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Starovasnik Melissa A. is holding 11,340 shares at $45,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Equity return is now at value -28.34, with -23.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.