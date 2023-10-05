Tronox Holdings plc (TROX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.96.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is $16.40, which is $4.63 above the current market price. The public float for TROX is 116.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TROX on October 05, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

TROX) stock’s latest price update

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.15 compared to its previous closing price of 12.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-06 that The best bargain retirement stocks are usually those that provide dividends sustained by earnings. Unlike volatile growth stocks, these dividend-paying stocks offer reassurance, signifying a firm’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

TROX’s Market Performance

TROX’s stock has fallen by -4.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.50% and a quarterly drop of -1.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.75% for Tronox Holdings plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.92% for TROX’s stock, with a -12.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TROX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TROX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROX Trading at -9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROX fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.19. In addition, Tronox Holdings plc saw -12.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROX starting from Guthrie Vanessa Ann, who sale 2,395 shares at the price of $13.66 back on Aug 31. After this action, Guthrie Vanessa Ann now owns 41,324 shares of Tronox Holdings plc, valued at $32,716 using the latest closing price.

Guthrie Vanessa Ann, the Director of Tronox Holdings plc, sale 54 shares at $14.87 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Guthrie Vanessa Ann is holding 43,719 shares at $803 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROX

Equity return is now at value -6.49, with -2.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.