Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.51.

The public float for TVTX is 71.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.66% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of TVTX was 1.42M shares.

TVTX) stock’s latest price update

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.07 compared to its previous closing price of 8.55. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-26 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that the Company and its collaborators will present preliminary findings from the SPARTAN Study evaluating the potential effect of FILSPARI® (sparsentan) as a first-line therapy in patients with newly diagnosed IgA nephropathy (IgAN) in a late-breaking trial session at the 17th International Symposium on IgA Nephropathy (IIGANN2023) in Ryogoku, Tokyo, September 28-30, 2023.

TVTX’s Market Performance

Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) has experienced a -9.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -44.61% drop in the past month, and a -48.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for TVTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.72% for TVTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -55.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TVTX Trading at -41.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares sank -45.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX fell by -9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc saw -62.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Heerma Peter, who sale 3,091 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Oct 03. After this action, Heerma Peter now owns 80,257 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc, valued at $25,504 using the latest closing price.

Dube Eric M, the Chief Executive Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc, sale 4,455 shares at $14.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Dube Eric M is holding 242,595 shares at $65,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Equity return is now at value -225.07, with -40.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.