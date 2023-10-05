Transalta Corp. (TAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.86 in comparison to its previous close of 8.12, however, the company has experienced a -9.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that In the closing of the recent trading day, TransAlta (TAC) stood at $8.05, denoting a -0.86% change from the preceding trading day.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Transalta Corp. (NYSE: TAC) is above average at 11.33x. The 36-month beta value for TAC is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TAC is $11.98, which is $4.73 above than the current price. The public float for TAC is 246.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume of TAC on October 05, 2023 was 431.95K shares.

TAC’s Market Performance

TAC stock saw a decrease of -9.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Transalta Corp. (TAC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.15% for TAC’s stock, with a -13.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TAC Trading at -16.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares sank -14.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAC fell by -9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.10. In addition, Transalta Corp. saw -10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAC

Equity return is now at value 19.35, with 3.08 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Transalta Corp. (TAC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.